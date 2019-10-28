Drugmakers settle Illinois drug-pricing lawsuit for $242 million

Ten drugmakers including Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer Inc have agreed to pay Illinois $242 million to resolve a long-running lawsuit alleging they defrauded the state’s Medicaid program by inflating a key benchmark used to set payment rates for their drugs.

The settlements announced by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul on Monday resolved claims stemming from a 2005 lawsuit in Cook County Circuit Court accusing various drugmakers of overstating their prescription drugs’ average wholesale prices.

