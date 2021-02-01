IN BRIEF: Columbia loses bid to revive gene sequencing patents in Illumina fight

Columbia University on Monday lost an appeal seeking to revive five gene sequencing patents invalidated by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board after they were challenged by gene sequencing company Illumina Inc.

“The Board’s decisions were supported by substantial evidence and were not erroneous as a matter of law,” Circuit Judge Alan Lourie, of the Federal Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, wrote for a unanimous panel. He was joined by Circuit Judges Kathleen O’Malley and Jimmie Reyna.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/36AaS0N