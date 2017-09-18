FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gates Foundation invests $40 mln in UK immunotherapy company
#Market News
September 18, 2017 / 6:51 AM / in a month

Gates Foundation invests $40 mln in UK immunotherapy company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is to invest up to $40 million in privately held British biotech company Immunocore to support its development of immunotherapies for infectious diseases.

Oxford-based Immunocore has so far concentrated on developing its T-cell receptor medicines to fight cancer, where it has collaborations with Roche, GlaxoSmithKline , AstraZeneca and Eli Lilly.

The tie-up with the Gates Foundation will extend the work into finding and developing new treatments for tuberculosis, HIV and other infectious diseases. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)

