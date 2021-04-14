5th Circuit upholds FTC ruling against Impax, Endo in reverse-payment case

A federal appeals court has upheld the Federal Trade Commission’s finding that Impax Laboratories LLC entered into an illegal settlement that delayed the release of a generic version of Endo International Plc’s opioid Opana ER.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday agreed with the commission that the 2010 deal, in which Endo dropped a patent infringement claim against Impax and paid it more than $100 million to push back the launch of its generic to 2013, was anticompetitive. Courts have increasingly ruled in recent years that such “pay-for-delay” or “reverse-payment” deals – so called because the brand name drugmaker asserting patent infringement against a generic pays the generic to settle the case – can run afoul of antitrust laws.

Impax’s parent company, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc, and its attorney, Jay Lefkowitz of Kirkland & Ellis, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The FTC originally sued both Endo and Impax over the deal. Endo settled in 2017, and Impax successfully had the case transferred to an administrative proceeding before the FTC.

The commission concluded in 2019 that the settlement was illegal, and Impax appealed. It argued that the settlement was pro-competitive, benefiting consumers by allowing Impax to license patents that could otherwise have kept generic Opana ER off the market until 2023.

It also said that, while Endo had hoped to switch consumers over to a new crush-resistant version of the drug before Impax’s generic launched – a strategy known as “product hopping” – it had been forced to withdraw the new version from the market in 2017 amid safety concerns from federal regulators, leaving Impax’s generic as the only version of the drug available to consumers.

Circuit Judge Gregg Costa, writing for the unanimous panel on Tuesday, rejected both arguments. He found that the settlement involved a large, unjustified payment from Endo to Impax, which the Supreme Court ruled in its landmark FTC v. Actavis Inc ruling triggered antitrust concerns.

“Neither the saved costs of forgoing a trial nor any services Endo received justified these payments,” he said.

The judge found, furthermore, that Impax’s argument that the settlement had benefited consumers relied on hindsight.

“But it is a basic antitrust principle that the impact of an agreement on competition is assessed as of the time it was adopted,” Costa wrote.

Finally, the judge upheld the FTC’s finding that even if there had been pro-competitive benefits, they could have been achieved with a settlement that was less restrictive for Impax.

“And that means the reverse payment settlement was an agreement to preserve and split monopoly profits that was not necessary to allow generic competition before the expiration of Endo’s patent,” he wrote.

Costa was joined by Circuit Judges Leslie Southwick and Stuart Kyle Duncan.

The case is Impax Laboratories Inc v. Federal Trade Commission, 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-60394.

For Impax: Jay Lefkowitz of Kirkland & Ellis

For the FTC: Brad Grossman of the FTC