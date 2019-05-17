Westlaw News
Allergan wins less than $50,000 in case against compounder Imprimis

Brendan Pierson

A federal jury on Thursday awarded Allergan PLC less than $50,000 of the millions of dollars it sought in a false advertising lawsuit seeking to stop Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc from selling certain compounded drugs that bypass regulatory approval, including a cheaper alternative to Allergan’s dry eye drug Restasis, according to a lawyer for Imprimis.

Daniel Rasmussen of Payne & Fears, a lawyer for Imprimis, said the jury did not explain how it arrived at the $48,500 verdict, which was handed down in Santa Ana, California, federal court. Allergan had sought more than $7 million, according to Rasmussen.

