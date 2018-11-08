Westlaw News
November 8, 2018 / 10:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Incyte loses trade-secret case against Flexus over cancer drug

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A Delaware state court jury has rejected pharmaceutical company Incyte Corp’s claims that rival Flexus Biosciences Inc was unjustly enriched by stealing cancer drug research trade secrets from it before Bristol-Myers Squibb Co acquired Flexus in 2015.

A 12-member jury in Delaware Superior Court on Wednesday concluded that Flexus did misappropriate trade secrets from Incyte, a Silicon Valley startup Bristol-Myers acquired for up to $1.25 billion. But the jury awarded Incyte no damages.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PfY1u1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.