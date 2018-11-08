Incyte loses trade-secret case against Flexus over cancer drug

A Delaware state court jury has rejected pharmaceutical company Incyte Corp’s claims that rival Flexus Biosciences Inc was unjustly enriched by stealing cancer drug research trade secrets from it before Bristol-Myers Squibb Co acquired Flexus in 2015.

A 12-member jury in Delaware Superior Court on Wednesday concluded that Flexus did misappropriate trade secrets from Incyte, a Silicon Valley startup Bristol-Myers acquired for up to $1.25 billion. But the jury awarded Incyte no damages.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2PfY1u1