Incyte unlawfully marketed cancer drug Jakafi says whistleblower lawsuit

Biopharmaceutical company Incyte Corp has engaged in a series of unlawful marketing and kickback schemes aimed at promoting the sale of its blockbuster bone marrow cancer drug Jakafi, a newly unsealed whistleblower lawsuit alleges.

The allegations were detailed in a lawsuit filed in 2018 by a former Incyte executive in federal court in Philadelphia. The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the claims and has not decided whether to join the case, according to court records.

