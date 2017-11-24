Brother of former nursing home chain CEO pleads guilty to fraud scheme

BOSTON (Reuters) -

The brother of the former chief executive of American Senior Communities has pleaded guilty to participating in what prosecutors say was a $16 million fraud and kickback scheme run by executives at one of Indiana’s largest nursing home operators.

Joshua Burkhart, who was indicted last year along with his brother, former ASC CEO James Burkhart, and two other men, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court in Indianapolis to conspiring to commit mail, wire and healthcare fraud, records show.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jkWhN6