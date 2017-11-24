FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brother of former nursing home chain CEO pleads guilty to fraud scheme
#Westlaw News
November 24, 2017 / 7:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Brother of former nursing home chain CEO pleads guilty to fraud scheme

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

BOSTON (Reuters) -

The brother of the former chief executive of American Senior Communities has pleaded guilty to participating in what prosecutors say was a $16 million fraud and kickback scheme run by executives at one of Indiana’s largest nursing home operators.

Joshua Burkhart, who was indicted last year along with his brother, former ASC CEO James Burkhart, and two other men, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court in Indianapolis to conspiring to commit mail, wire and healthcare fraud, records show.

