IN BRIEF: Patient info breach not medical malpractice, Indiana court rules

A healthcare system employee’s unauthorized access of patients’ confidential health information for purposes unrelated to treatment does not constitute medical malpractice, an Indiana appeals court has ruled.

Tuesday’s ruling by the Indiana Court of Appeals allowed a lawsuit accusing Indianapolis-based Community Health Network Inc of failing to properly train and supervise an employee who accessed the information of individuals with whom she was in a family feud to move forward.

