Ex-Indivior medical director sentenced to six months home detention

A former Indivior PLC executive was sentenced to six months’ home detention on Thursday, after he pleaded guilty to a criminal charge arising out of a federal investigation into the marketing of the company’s opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.

Timothy Baxter, Indivior’s former global medical director, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James Jones in Abingdon, Virginia, according to court records. In addition to home detention, he has been sentenced to serve 100 hours of community service and pay a $100,000 fine.

