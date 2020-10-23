Former Indivior CEO sentenced to six months prison over Suboxone marketing

Shaun Thaxter, the former chief executive of drugmaker Indivior Plc, was sentenced to six months in prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to a criminal charge related to the company’s marketing of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.

U.S. District Judge James Jones in Abingdon, Virginia said at a remote sentencing hearing that the prison sentence was necessary to deter other pharmaceutical executives.