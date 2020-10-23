Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Westlaw News

Former Indivior CEO sentenced to six months prison over Suboxone marketing

By Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

Shaun Thaxter, the former chief executive of drugmaker Indivior Plc, was sentenced to six months in prison on Thursday after he pleaded guilty to a criminal charge related to the company’s marketing of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.

U.S. District Judge James Jones in Abingdon, Virginia said at a remote sentencing hearing that the prison sentence was necessary to deter other pharmaceutical executives. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/31C3VK6

