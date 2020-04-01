IN BRIEF: Indivior loses latest bid to toss opioid treatment fraud indictment

A federal judge has rejected Indivior PLC’s latest bid to dismiss an indictment charging the drugmaker with engaging in an illegal scheme to boost prescriptions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.

U.S. District Judge James Jones in Abingdon, Virginia, on Tuesday ruled the indictment sufficiently pled Indivior committed wire fraud and it did not improperly combine multiple offenses into its conspiracy and healthcare fraud counts.

