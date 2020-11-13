IN BRIEF: Indivior sentenced to $289 mln criminal penalty in opioid case

Drugmaker Indivior Solutions Inc was sentenced to pay $289 million in criminal penalties on Thursday, after it pleaded guilty to charges relating to the marketing of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.

The sentence, imposed by U.S. District Judge James Jones of the Western District of Virginia, effectively approved an agreement under which Indivior will pay a total of $600 million in criminal and civil penalties.

