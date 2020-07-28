Indivior can't reverse Suboxone antitrust class certification

A federal appeals court on Tuesday ruled that purchasers of the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone could sue Indivior Plc as a class over allegations it engaged in an scheme to impede competition by generic versions of the product.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia rejected Indivior’s contention that wholesalers and other direct purchasers of Suboxone had failed to show how its actions violated antitrust laws and caused them to pay more for the drug.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hWFvkn