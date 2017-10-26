FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indivior escapes states' Suboxone antitrust lawsuit against unit
October 26, 2017 / 7:17 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Indivior escapes states' Suboxone antitrust lawsuit against unit

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A U.S. judge on Wednesday dismissed the parent company of Indivior Inc from a lawsuit by state attorneys general accusing the company of scheming to block generic competition of the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone.

U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg in Philadelphia ruled that the group of 36 attorneys general had offered a “hodgepodge of theories” in order to implicate Indivior PLC in anticompetitive conduct they said occurred from 2007 to 2013.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zHNgo0

