Indivior escapes states' Suboxone antitrust lawsuit against unit

A U.S. judge on Wednesday dismissed the parent company of Indivior Inc from a lawsuit by state attorneys general accusing the company of scheming to block generic competition of the opioid addiction treatment drug Suboxone.

U.S. District Judge Mitchell Goldberg in Philadelphia ruled that the group of 36 attorneys general had offered a “hodgepodge of theories” in order to implicate Indivior PLC in anticompetitive conduct they said occurred from 2007 to 2013.

