Indivior loses bid to dismiss U.S. indictment over opioid treatment

A federal judge has rejected Indivior Plc’s arguments that an indictment charging the drugmaker with engaging in an illegal scheme to boost prescriptions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone must be dismissed due to prosecutorial misconduct.

U.S. District Judge James Jones in Abingdon, Virginia on Thursday rejected Indivior’s claim that he should take the “extreme” step of tossing the case due to a single, misleading paragraph in the indictment related to a doctor who prescribed Suboxone.

