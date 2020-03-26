Indivior loses bid to suppress opioid treatment fraud evidence

Indivior PLC has lost a bid to suppress all of the evidence federal agents seized during a 2013 search of its headquarters to support charges that it engaged in an illegal scheme to boost prescriptions of its opioid addiction treatment Suboxone.

U.S. District Judge James Jones in Abingdon, Virginia, on Wednesday rejected Indivior’s claims that the government in applying for a search warrant failed to disclose a key witness had a financial conflict and that warrant was overly broad.

