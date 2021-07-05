Indonesia finmin sees 4-5% GDP growth in H2 under moderate coronavirus scenario

JAKARTA, July 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s economy is expected to grow between 4% to 5% in the second half of 2021 assuming a moderate scenario of coronavirus restrictions being eased by August, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Monday.

“However, if the restrictions are relatively longer and COVID (cases) remain high, economic growth could slow to around 4% in the third quarter, ” Sri Mulyani told a news conference, giving a growth assumption of 7% annual GDP expansion for April-June.

She also said the government would increase the healthcare budget again to 193.9 trillion rupiah ($13.39 billion) to fund its pandemic response, larger than the sum she announced on Friday. ($1 = 14,484.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Martin Petty)