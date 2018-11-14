Westlaw News
November 14, 2018 / 12:30 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Ex-Merrimack Pharmaceuticals employee gets prison for insider trading

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A former Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc employee was sentenced on Tuesday to six months in prison after being convicted of participating in an insider trading scheme with a friend at a rival biopharmaceutical company.

Songjiang Wang, 54, Merrimack’s former director of statistical programming, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston. A federal jury in July had found him guilty of conspiracy and securities fraud charges.

