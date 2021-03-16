Judge tosses pharma group takings challenge to Minnesota insulin pricing law

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by the leading drug industry lobbying group seeking to overturn a Minnesota law that requires drugmakers to provide insulin to certain diabetic patients who cannot afford them.

U.S. District Judge David Doty on Monday ruled that the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA, lacked standing to challenge the law under the takings clause of the U.S. Constitution, but suggested that insulin makers could seek compensation from the state for losses caused by the law in state court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3qRe6nW