Novo Nordisk, Sanofi must face lawsuit over insulin pricing: judge

Feb 15 -

A federal judge on Friday cleared the way for consumers to proceed with a proposed class action accusing drug manufacturers Sanofi SA and Novo Nordisk of fraudulently inflating prices for insulin.

U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti in Trenton, New Jersey, ruled that while the consumers could not pursue federal racketeering and some state law claims, they could move forward with claims under 25 states’ consumer protection statutes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GoYk0A