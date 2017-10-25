FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Appeals court lifts order requiring ACA insurance data disclosure
October 25, 2017 / 8:35 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Appeals court lifts order requiring ACA insurance data disclosure

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has overturned an order that directed the federal government to annually release data sought by a nonprofit regarding health insurance plans expected to be offered on federal exchanges under the Affordable Care Act.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled on Tuesday that a lower-court judge erred in requiring the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to in the future release the data to Consumers’ Checkbook.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yLZE7a

