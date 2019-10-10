IN BRIEF: Medicare cannot recover from state insurance insolvency plans: 9th Circuit

A state insurance guaranty association that helps cover insolvent insurers’ claims is not required to reimburse Medicare for the medical expenses of people who are also covered by the defunct insurers’ policies, a federal appeals court said Thursday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the California Insurance Guarantee Association in finding that Medicare was not entitled to seek reimbursement from it and other states’ insolvency insurers of last resort.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2q3sLmb