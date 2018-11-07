Insurers lose rehearing bid in Obamacare 'risk corridor' payment case

A federal appeals court on Tuesday declined to reconsider a ruling that allowed the U.S. government to avoid paying insurers billions of dollars under an Affordable Care Act program aimed at encouraging them to cover previously uninsured people.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit by an 8-2 vote rejected petitions by four insurers including Moda Health Plan Inc to have the full court reconsider a 2-1 ruling in June in favor of the government.

