Italy's UnipolSai confirms dividend payment, parent Unipol Group suspends it

MILANO, April 2 (Reuters) - Italy’s second-largest insurer UnipolSai will pay a dividend on 2019 results in light of its strong capital position, its parent company Unipol Group said, adding it was suspending instead its own dividend payment.

Holding company Unipol Group said its decision complied with recommendations by Italy’s insurance watchdog IVASS which has told companies in the sector to be prudent on dividends and bonus payment during the coronavirus crisis.

Unipol Group said it reserved the right to call a shareholder meeting soon as the emergency was over to pay out a part of earnings as dividends by the end of 2020.