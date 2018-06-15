U.S. does not have to pay insurers for Obamacare 'risk corridor' - court

A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled against health insurers who claimed the U.S. government owed them billions of dollars in unpaid funds from an Affordable Care Act program that Congress voted to withhold.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit ruled 2-1 that Congress had in successive appropriations bills since 2014 suspended the government’s obligation to make the payments out of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ general funds.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MrgZZm