FBI seizes records tied to Insys-paid doctor in Kansas
July 21, 2017 / 8:45 PM / in a month

FBI seizes records tied to Insys-paid doctor in Kansas

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The FBI last week executed a search warrant at a Kansas medical group formerly owned by a physician who received thousands of dollars in speaker fees from Insys Therapeutics Inc, a drug company at the center of a federal kickback probe.

Bridget Patton, a spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Kansas City branch, confirmed on Thursday that it had "lawful presence" last Wednesday at Mid-America Physiatrists in Overland Park, Kansas.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uJx46z

