FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
Judge issues mixed ruling in Insys victim notification spat
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
China won't stop N. Korea
Commentary
China won't stop N. Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 10, 2017 / 11:05 PM / 2 days ago

Judge issues mixed ruling in Insys victim notification spat

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal magistrate judge rejected an effort by six former Insys Therapeutics Inc executives and managers to prevent prosecutors from issuing victim notifications to patients of doctors who they say took bribes to prescribe an opioid drug.

But while U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Boal in Boston on Tuesday rejected defense efforts to not have the patients counted as victims who deserve to be informed of the case, she limited how prosecutors could go about notifying them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wN0vSQ

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.