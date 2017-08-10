Judge issues mixed ruling in Insys victim notification spat

A federal magistrate judge rejected an effort by six former Insys Therapeutics Inc executives and managers to prevent prosecutors from issuing victim notifications to patients of doctors who they say took bribes to prescribe an opioid drug.

But while U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer Boal in Boston on Tuesday rejected defense efforts to not have the patients counted as victims who deserve to be informed of the case, she limited how prosecutors could go about notifying them.

