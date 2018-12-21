'60 Minutes' opioid whistleblower can testify at Insys trial - judge

Six former Insys Therapeutics Inc executives and managers accused of bribing doctors to prescribe an opioid have lost an effort to prevent an ex-DEA official who has called for locking up opioid company executives from testifying at their trial.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston on Friday rejected their motion to exclude Joseph Rannazzisi, who appeared in a 2017 “60 Minutes” report examining the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic, as a witness for the prosecution.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rRH1fk