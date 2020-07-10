Alabama doctors lose bulk of appeal in 'pill mill,' Insys kickback convictions

A federal appeals court on Friday largely upheld the convictions of two Alabama doctors who prosecutors said essentially ran a “pill mill” and took kickbacks from opioid drug manufacturer Insys Therapeutics Inc.

But the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals also said John Couch and Xiulu Ruan, who have been serving prison terms of 20 and 21 years, respectively, must be resentenced as the evidence was insufficient to support one of their kickback convictions.

