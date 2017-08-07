Alabama 'pill mill' doctors tied to Insys lose bid to toss verdict

A federal judge has rejected a motion to overturn the convictions of two Alabama doctors charged with running two clinics as part of a massive “pill mill” that has become tied to ongoing probes of Insys Therapeutics Inc.

U.S. District Judge Callie Granade in Mobile, Alabama on Thursday rejected defense motions that sought the acquittal of Xiulu Ruan and John Couch, who ran the Physicians Pain Specialists of Alabama clinics.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vcTOLQ