Billionaire Insys founder switches lawyers, seeks trial delay

The billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc has shaken up his legal team and is seeking to delay trial over charges he participated in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe a fentanyl-based cancer pain medication.

Lawyers for John Kapoor, who stepped down as Insys chief executive officer and chairman in January but remains the majority shareholder, on Tuesday asked a federal judge in Boston to postpone his trial, currently scheduled to begin in October, until April 2019.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pL8CR9