December 27, 2017 / 10:55 PM / in an hour

Billionaire Insys founder switches lawyers, seeks trial delay

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

The billionaire founder of Insys Therapeutics Inc has shaken up his legal team and is seeking to delay trial over charges he participated in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe a fentanyl-based cancer pain medication.

Lawyers for John Kapoor, who stepped down as Insys chief executive officer and chairman in January but remains the majority shareholder, on Tuesday asked a federal judge in Boston to postpone his trial, currently scheduled to begin in October, until April 2019.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pL8CR9

