Convicted Insys founder can pay noncriminal lawyers before sentencing – judge

A federal judge on Monday said she would allow, over prosecutors’ objections, opioid maker Insys Therapeutics Inc’s convicted founder to use money that could go toward compensating his victims to instead pay lawyers defending him in 200 civil cases.

But U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston called the fees lawyers at Nixon Peabody wanted to defend John Kapoor “astronomical” and said she would need to review their bills if the costs before his Jan. 10 sentencing exceeded $300,000.

