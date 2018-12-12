Doctor pleads guilty after patient overdoses on Insys-made opioid

Dec 12 -

A Nevada doctor has pleaded guilty to illegally distributing a fentanyl-based pain spray made by Insys Therapeutics Inc that was meant for cancer patients to a state court judge who did not have the disease and later died of an overdose after using the powerful opioid.

Steven Holper, who prosecutors had also said prescribed Subsys to about 20 other non-cancer patients, pleaded guilty in federal court in Las Vegas on Monday to one count of distributing a controlled substance without a legitimate medical purpose.

