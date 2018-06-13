FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 9:59 PM / in 5 hours

Drugmaker Insys must face shareholder lawsuit over accounting errors

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Insys Therapeutics Inc must face a shareholder lawsuit accusing the drugmaker of concealing the declining profitability of its flagship opioid product after prosecutors revealed it paid doctors kickbacks to promote it, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan on Tuesday denied a motion by Insys, billionaire founder John Kapoor and two former executives to dismiss a proposed shareholder class action that was filed last year.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
