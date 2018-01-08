FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2018 / 10:45 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-Insys employee in federal kickback case may face state charges

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A former Insys Therapeutics Inc employee accused by federal prosecutors of engaging in a scheme to pay doctors kickbacks to prescribe a fentanyl-based spray may soon face additional charges by a state attorney general, according to court papers.

Jeffrey Pearlman, a onetime district sales manager at the drugmaker, is one of several former Insys employees and executives to face federal criminal charges amid centered on the company’s cancer pain treatment Subsys.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mevt3r

