Ex-Insys employee in federal kickback case may face state charges

A former Insys Therapeutics Inc employee accused by federal prosecutors of engaging in a scheme to pay doctors kickbacks to prescribe a fentanyl-based spray may soon face additional charges by a state attorney general, according to court papers.

Jeffrey Pearlman, a onetime district sales manager at the drugmaker, is one of several former Insys employees and executives to face federal criminal charges amid centered on the company’s cancer pain treatment Subsys.

