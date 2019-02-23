Ex-Insys employee says she misled insurers into paying for opioids

A former employee of Insys Therapeutics Inc testified on Friday that she helped executives mislead insurance companies who were reluctant to cover the drugmaker’s expensive and addictive fentanyl spray Subsys in order to persuade them to pay for it.

Elizabeth Gurrieri, a former manager of reimbursement services for Insys, told a federal jury in Boston that the drugmaker set up a unit to deceive insurers and pharmacy benefit managers to obtain payment authorization for Subsys.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BMXtDa