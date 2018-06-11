Ex-Insys employee seeks to bar off-label opioid promotion evidence

Lawyers for a former Insys Therapeutics Inc sales manager accused of conspiring to pay doctors kickbacks to prescribe an opioid are seeking to block as prejudicial prosecutors’ planned presentation of evidence he did so to promote its off-label use.

Lawyers for Jeffrey Pearlman argued in a brief filed on Friday in federal court in Hartford, Connecticut, that multiple courts have recognized the promotion of drugs for off-label purposes as constitutionally protected speech.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LIup1Y