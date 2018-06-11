FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 11, 2018 / 8:30 PM / in 2 days

Ex-Insys employee seeks to bar off-label opioid promotion evidence

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Lawyers for a former Insys Therapeutics Inc sales manager accused of conspiring to pay doctors kickbacks to prescribe an opioid are seeking to block as prejudicial prosecutors’ planned presentation of evidence he did so to promote its off-label use.

Lawyers for Jeffrey Pearlman argued in a brief filed on Friday in federal court in Hartford, Connecticut, that multiple courts have recognized the promotion of drugs for off-label purposes as constitutionally protected speech.

