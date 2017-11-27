FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Insys employee seeks to block interview's use at kickback trial
November 27, 2017 / 10:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ex-Insys employee seeks to block interview's use at kickback trial

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A former Insys Therapeutics Inc employee accused of engaging in a scheme to pay doctors kickbacks to prescribe a synthetic opioid pain medicine is urging a federal judge to prevent prosecutors from presenting at trial statements he made during plea talks.

Lawyers for Jeffrey Pearlman, a former Insys district sales manager, filed papers last week arguing that agreements he signed before talking to Manhattan federal prosecutors did not allow his statements to be used during his trial in Connecticut.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2jsVZnp

