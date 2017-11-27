Ex-Insys employee seeks to block interview's use at kickback trial

(Reuters) -

A former Insys Therapeutics Inc employee accused of engaging in a scheme to pay doctors kickbacks to prescribe a synthetic opioid pain medicine is urging a federal judge to prevent prosecutors from presenting at trial statements he made during plea talks.

Lawyers for Jeffrey Pearlman, a former Insys district sales manager, filed papers last week arguing that agreements he signed before talking to Manhattan federal prosecutors did not allow his statements to be used during his trial in Connecticut.

