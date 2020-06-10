Ex-Insys employee who testified against opioid maker's execs ducks prison

An ex-employee of Insys Therapeutics Inc narrowly avoided prison on Wednesday after she admitted to helping mislead insurers about patient diagnoses to sway them to pay for an expensive opioid medication and testified against executives accused of overseeing the scheme.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston said she was “torn” by whether to send Elizabeth Gurrieri, a former manager of reimbursement services for Insys, to prison given that she was “smack dab in the middle” of the fraud scheme.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2MNLNFb