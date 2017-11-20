FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-Insys employee's lawyer does not need disqualified from bribe case: judge
#Westlaw News
November 17, 2017 / 10:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ex-Insys employee's lawyer does not need disqualified from bribe case: judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal magistrate judge has ruled that a lawyer’s previous representations of other Insys Therapeutics Inc employees does not warrant his disqualification from defending a former Insys regional sales director against charges she engaged in a scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe an opioid.

Federal prosecutors in Boston had argued the court should consider whether the attorney, Lee Stein, should be disqualified from representing Sunrise Lee because he previously represented two other Insys employees who may be called as witnesses against her.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2zM9Q2o

