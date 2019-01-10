Ex-Insys sales director loses bid for separate opioid bribe trial

An ex-regional sales director at Insys Therapeutics Inc on Thursday lost her bid to avoid being tried alongside four other of the drugmaker’s former executives and managers accused of conspiring to pay doctors bribes in exchange for prescribing an addictive opioid.

U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs in Boston ruled the financial hardship the upcoming trial would pose on Sunrise Lee along with the potential for prejudice she would face if tried alongside her codefendants did not warrant a separate trial.

