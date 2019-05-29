Ex-Insys sales manager avoids prison for role in opioid kickback scheme

A former regional sales manager at Insys Therapeutics Inc was sentenced on Wednesday to six months of home confinement after admitting that she participated in a scheme to pay doctors kickbacks to prescribe an addictive fentanyl spray.

Karen Hill, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to conspiring to pay kickbacks to doctors, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Callie Granade in Mobile, Alabama, who said the home confinement would be part of a five-year period of probation she was imposing.

