Feds push to call '60 Minutes' opioid whistleblower at Insys trial

Prosecutors are fighting a bid by several Insys Therapeutics Inc executives, who have been accused of bribing doctors to prescribe its opioid spray, to prevent an ex-DEA official who has called for locking up opioid company executives from testifying at their trial.

Federal prosecutors in Boston in a motion on Wednesday argued in favor of calling Joseph Rannazzisi, who appeared in a 2017 “60 Minutes” report examining the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LtBq89