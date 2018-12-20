Westlaw News
Feds push to call '60 Minutes' opioid whistleblower at Insys trial

Nate Raymond

Prosecutors are fighting a bid by several Insys Therapeutics Inc executives, who have been accused of bribing doctors to prescribe its opioid spray, to prevent an ex-DEA official who has called for locking up opioid company executives from testifying at their trial.

Federal prosecutors in Boston in a motion on Wednesday argued in favor of calling Joseph Rannazzisi, who appeared in a 2017 “60 Minutes” report examining the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s efforts to combat the opioid epidemic.

