Former Insys CEO says founder, executive fought over doctor payments

Insys Therapeutics Inc’s former chief executive said on Wednesday that the company’s founder angrily demanded, over the objections of another executive, a report showing how much the drugmaker was profiting from paying doctors who could prescribe its fentanyl spray Subsys.

Former CEO Michael Babich told jurors in Boston federal court that John Kapoor, its chairman, wanted the analysis conducted after he agreed in 2012 to have Insys pay doctors to act as speakers at events meant to promote the drug.

