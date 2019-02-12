Former Insys CEO testifies against founder in opioid bribe trial

Insys Therapeutics Inc’s former chief executive testified on Tuesday that onetime billionaire founder John Kapoor did not initially support the way the company induced doctors to prescribe its fentanyl spray Subsys and considered it too expensive.

But former Insys CEO Michael Babich told jurors in federal court in Boston that after Kapoor expressed dissatisfaction with Subsys’ initial sales, the company began bribing doctors by paying them to act as speakers at events to promote the product.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2RWRJMf