June 25, 2019 / 12:59 AM / Updated an hour ago

Former Insys CEO's wife avoids prison over opioid kickbacks

Nate Raymond

A former sales representative for Insys Therapeutics Inc who married the then-chief executive was sentenced on Monday to six months of home confinement after admitting that she engaged in a kickback scheme to boost sales of the company’s fentanyl spray.

Natalie Babich, the wife of ex-Insys CEO Michael Babich, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in New Haven, Connecticut, who said the home confinement would be part of a five-year period of probation she was imposing.

