Former Insys employee avoids jail for role in opioid kickback scheme

A former Insys Therapeutics Inc sales manager who pleaded guilty to taking part in a conspiracy to pay doctors kickbacks for opioid prescriptions was sentenced to three years’ probation Wednesday, avoiding the substantial prison term sought by prosecutors.

Jeffrey Pearlman was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton in Hartford, Connecticut at a hearing held via videoconference. Arterton said that while Pearlman’s crime was serious, a departure from the federal sentencing guidelines of more than three years in prison was “clearly warranted” because Pearlman had taken responsibility for his actions, cooperated with prosecutors and overcome his own struggle with opioid addition.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/39CLlpY