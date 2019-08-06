Westlaw News
Former Insys exec to seek new trial citing Weil Gotshal conflict

Nate Raymond

A former Insys Therapeutics Inc executive convicted of scheming to bribe doctors to prescribe the company’s opioid is planning to seek a new trial by arguing that his lawyers at Weil Gotshal & Manges, which now represents the drugmaker in bankruptcy proceedings, had a conflict.

Richard Simon, the drugmaker’s former national director of sales, in a filing on Monday in federal court in Boston sought permission to supplement an earlier request for a new trial on the grounds his rights to conflict-free counsel were violated.

