Former Insys executive to plead guilty in opioid bribe case

A former executive at Insys Therapeutics Inc accused of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to bribe doctors to prescribe the company’s flagship opioid medication has agreed to plead guilty, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors disclosed the deal with Alec Burlakoff, who was the Chandler, Arizona-based drugmaker’s former vice president of sales, in a filing in federal court in Boston. His plea hearing is scheduled for Nov. 28.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qIgpwW